Dave Chappelle surprised fans at Talib Kweli's concert at the Blue Note in New York on Thursday, introducing the legendary musician to the audience. Chappelle explained that Kweli is one of his "closest" associates in the entertainment industry.

“Him and Yasiin Bey, out of all the people in showbiz is probably who I’m closest to,” Chappelle said.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The comedian went out to tease the return of Black Star, who are working on a new album, as confirmed by Kweli, last week.

“Hip hop’s dynamic duo is returning — and tonight you get to meet one of the finest emcees that Brooklyn has ever produced,” Chappelle said. “And Brooklyn’s made some good ones. Rest in peace B.I.G."

As Chappelle spoke, many in the audience tried recording his appearance on their phones, against the wishes of Chappelle.

“If you see me, put the motherfukin’ cell phones down,” he said. “It is too hot on these streets. They are out here killing playas.”

Kweli performed alongside his band, The Whiskey Boys.

Kweli and Bey have been teasing an upcoming project for years. Back in 2021, the duo shared a new song from the project, produced by Madlib, on Chappelle's podcast, The Midnight Miracle.

