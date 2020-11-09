Dave Chappelle hosted the newest episode of Saturday Night Live and starred in a sketch regarding the rebranding of several racist brand mascots including Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.

The sketch begins with Alec Baldwin playing a boardroom executive who is tasked with firing Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, the Allstate guy, and Count Chocula.

At one point, Chappelle, playing the Allstate guy, completely breaks character and pokes fun at Pete Davidson, playing Count Chocula: "Look at those big chocolatey lips behind them fangs," Chappelle said. "Seriously, America, look at Pete Davidson’s lip."

Davidson then broke character as well, laughing until his fangs fell out of his mouth.

Alec Baldwin's character then decided to fire everyone except for Chappelle's character: "That's enough. You are all fired except the Allstate guy," Baldwin said.

Saturday was the first time Chappelle has hosted the show since 2016. Check out his monologue where he discusses COVID-19, the presidential election, and more here.

The show also satirized the victory speeches from President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, as well as showing a Trump concession speech. Afterward, Alec Baldwin, who has played Trump on the show throughout the last four years, celebrated the end of the character's run.

