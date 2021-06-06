Dave Chappelle is releasing his politically resonant 8:46 stand-up special on vinyl with a limited edition drop featuring red, black, and green LPs. The special saw Chappelle tackle racial injustice in America in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The album's title is a reference to the amount of time that Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck while killing him.

8:46 was filmed in the summer of 2020 at a socially distanced venue in Ohio. The special lasted just under 30 minutes.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“Do we want to see a celebrity right now?” Chappelle asksin the special. “… This is the streets talking for themselves, they don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut. And I’ll keep my mouth shut. Don’t think my silence is complicit. Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can’t get that number out of my head.”

Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter during his trial in April.

The vinyl can be purchased from ThirdManStore.com for $20. There were only 846 copies of the colored vinyl made and it is already sold out.

