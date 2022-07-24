Dave Chappelle isn't someone you'd expect to be an opener. There a few comedy acts bigger than Chappelle right now. The man has a wildly lucrative deal with Netflix, and recently got an Emmy nomination for one of his specials on the platform. He's been using the money for the specials to buy up massive amounts of land in Ohio.

Nevertheless, Dave Chappelle was the opening act on Saturday for a show headlined by fellow comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. Chappelle's appearance was a total surprise, and the audience at Madison Square Garden went wild when the legendary comedian walked out on stage.

Chappelle's approach was laid back, appearing before the crowd with a cigarette in hand and Radiohead's "Karma Police" playing (not exactly a song one would use to hype up a crowd). During his set, the comedian harped on one of his favorite topics as of late: cancel culture. "Had to sneak my way in here," he joked. "Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support." The set lasted over twenty minutes, and Dave also discussed getting attacked at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart went on after Chappelle for about an hour. Both of them referenced the infamous Oscars slap. Chris Rock joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face." At the end of the show, all three took the stage and riffed about who of them was the GOAT. Kevin argued Rock deserved the title, and Dave retorted, "This is the worst night of this GOAT's life."

