Looks like Dave Chappelle has landed himself in some hot water – again. According to the Dayton Daily News, the 48-year-old played a role in the Yellow Springs council's decision to vote no on including an affordable housing component in its planned development.

As Complex reports, Oberer Homes, who have been commissioned for the project's construction, previously made a plan with the village "to include duplexes and other affordable housing alongside family homes in a 53-acre area south of Yellow Springs."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Following multiple complaints, the village council came to a 2-2 vote on the "planned unit development" zoning, which means that affordable housing will not be built, and instead, 143 single-family homes will be put up.

Chappelle was along those who expressed discontent with the idea of affordable housing, even going as far as to threaten pulling his businesses – both present and future – from the area. "I am not bluffing," the comedian said during the meeting. "I will take it all off the table."

It's been noted that other residents expressed concerns over "how the development might impact traffic and water management." Matthew Kirk, another Yellow Springs citizen, shared that he was initially on board, but eventually found himself "soured" on the project, as it looks like two separate developments rather than one. "Those products attract different homebuyers," he explained.

The Closer star shared his feelings on the development in December of 2021, making it clear that he is "adamantly opposed." At the time, he said, "I have invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I'm investing in is no longer applicable."

During the same meeting, the Washington, D.C. native pointed out that the average age in the city of Yellow Springs is 49, and a lack of schools in the area would make it difficult to attract young families.

"The changes are inevitable, but we do have a decision on what they will or could be," he said in the meeting.

[Via] [Via]