Dave Chappelle found himself under fire, once again. The famed comedian appeared at a village council meeting in Yellow Spring, OH where he currently resides. Chappelle put the village council on blast for making him "audition" in front of them over the housing development before threatening to pull his upcoming business ventures in the town which includes a comedy club. Chappelle's threat ultimately helped kill plans to build affordable housing, which led to further backlash for the comedian.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I don't know why the village council would be afraid of litigation from a $24 million-a-year company while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company," he said. "I cannot believe you would make me audition for you."

The 53-acre residential housing plan still moved forward but a rep for Chappelle, Carla Sims, denied that he ever opposed plans for affordable housing. "Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing," Sims said. She made it clear that Chappelle was never opposed to bringing an affordable housing plan to Yellow Springs, though he is against "poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal." Sims claimed that only three out of the 143 lots were going to be dedicated towards affordable residences.

Sims added that Chappelle's issue stems from having the rural village gentrified into a suburban land, which many other residents agree with.

[Via]