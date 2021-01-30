If you're a fan of comedy and pop culture, then you absolutely know who Dave Chappelle is. He is easily one of the funniest comedians in the world and his sketch comedy show from the early 2000s was incredibly innovative and highly-regarded as one of the best comedy shows of all-time. Whenever you see a picture of Chappelle, you know exactly who you are looking at, unless of course, you have been living under a rock for the last two decades.

Well, it seems like a rock is exactly where Jeopardy! got their contestants from the other day as none of them could recognize the legendary comedian. As you can see in the clip below, Chappelle was the clue for the question, and the contestants even got to see a picture of him. In the end, however, none of them were able to get it.

As you would expect, this clip became a trending topic on Twitter as pop culture connoisseurs were simply appalled by the fact that no one could name Chappelle by face. Overall, it was a pretty embarrassing moment for everyone involved and the social media reactions reflected that.

You can see what people had to say about the clip, in the tweets below.