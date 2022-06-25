At this point, everyone knows that Dave Chappelle is passionate about "cancel culture." But now it seems he's doing some cancelling of his own, trying to stop a $39 million housing development that would apparently include affordable housing.

Chappelle has purchased 19 acres of land next to his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio in order to halt a large development from going forward in the area. It seems that Chappelle bought the property in order to create distance between his preexisting land and the potential new construction.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Chappelle voiced his opposition to the new housing back in February during a rant at the Yellow Springs Village Council. He threatened to rescind millions of dollars of investment in the village if the proposed construction moved forward. Chappelle lives on the edge of Yellow Springs in a three-bedroom house situated on a 39-acre farm which he bought back in 2015.

Chappelle has denied that he is against affordable housing. One of his representatives, Carla Sims, stated, "Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing." She noted that only 3 of the 143 lots would be affordable housing. An architect who works closely with Chappelle added, "It's clearly not designed for the benefit of the villagers... The developers rushed the project, and got a sweetheart deal with council that was not properly vetted."

It's not yet known how much Chappelle spent on the additional 19 acres, but the comedian is worth an estimated $50 million, so he has a lot of cash to spend.

[via]