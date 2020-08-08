Dave Chappelle surprised fans during his newest Dave Chappelle & Friends show by inviting Louis C.K. on stage. The two joined Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, and DJ Trauma at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

C.K.'s career was infamously derailed in 2017 after facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which he later confirmed in a public apology. He released his first comedy special since, Sincerely C.K., earlier this year.

Chappelle has publicized his support for C.K. in the past. In his 2019 Netflix special, Sticks & Stones, he touched on the topic of C.K.'s scandal: "Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident," Chappelle said. "... He didn’t do anything you can call the police for. I dare you to try. They ruined this n***a's life, and now he’s coming back playing comedy clubs and they’re acting like if he’s able to do that that’s going to hurt women. What the fuck is your agenda, ladies?"

Other notable guests to have appeared on Dave Chappelle & Friends include David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Erykah Badu, Michael Che, Jon Hamm, Talib Kweli, Questlove, and many more.

Check out an Instagram picture showing C.K. on center stage with himself and the other performers below.

