As we're sure Isaiah Lee is being treated for his severe injuries, more is being learned about Dave Chappelle's attacker. The 23-year-old stormed the Hollywood Bowl stage during Chappelle's set as the comedian was appearing at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral in the early morning hours (May 4), and thankfully, no one was injured. Lee was said to have been carrying a weapon, a knife, at the time, and judging by the photo of him handcuffed to a gurney, he was taken down backstage with a vengeance.

"The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," Chappelle's spokesperson reportedly stated.

Meanwhile, the internet has been sharing more information about Lee. While he has not spoken about his motives just yet, Lee reportedly released a song targeting Chappelle—one named, well, "Dave Chappell." Lee is said to have gone by the moniker "NoName_Trapper" and by now, his Instagram page has been wiped clean.

Prior to the attack on Chappelle, TMZ claims that Lee shared a brief video of himself with a filter that gave him devilish horns and a bloody nose. Lee has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. We'll keep you updated as more information unfolds, but in the meantime, check out Isaiah Lee below.

