Dave Chappelle is fresh off of the debut of his new documentary This Time This Place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City which was then followed up by a surprise show including the likes of Fat Joe, A$AP Ferg, and many other East Coast favorites. The documentary premiere arrives just after the comedian launched his new podcast The Midnight Miracle on Luminary alongside Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The latest episode of the podcast debuted this week and began with Chappelle and his co-hosts discussing whether he should apologize to Candace Owens for comments he made last year. Chappelle's 8:48 comedy special, he went in on Candace Owens over her comments relating to George Floyd. "She's the most articulate idiot I've ever seen in my life," he said before pondering whether the ring-wing talking head had a "stinky p*ssy."

"There's no way I owe Candace Owens an apology, is there?" He said, sparking a conversation amongst his co-hosts on the podcast. Yasiin Bey called Owens "a mascot of colonial interest in America today."

"I did say that but I also conceded that I don’t know if her pussy stinks or not, but that I was guessing that it probably does stink," Chappelle responded, claiming that Owens is “cruel and dangerous and completely the opposite of any Black woman I’ve ever met in my life.”

An apology did come by the end of the episode but not like how you'd imagine. "By the way, Candace Owens, I’m sorry I called you ‘articulate,’" Chappelle said.

[Via]