Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and more honored the late Biz Markie at an afterparty following a screening for Chappelle's new untitled documentary at the Kennedy Center, in Washington D.C., Sunday.

Page Six reports that Kweli led a crowd chanting along to Markie’s lyrics.

“Talib Kweli started off by saying, ‘Nobody beats the Biz, nobody beats the Biz,’ before they transitioned to [Markie’s 1989 hit song] ‘Just a Friend,'” one attendee told Page Six.

“They were all in a great mood, and hyped all night toasting Biz’s life. Dave was there until like 2:30 a.m.,” the source continued.



Markie passed away on July 16, 2021, due to severe complications from Type 2 diabetes. Months prior, he suffered a stroke after going into a diabetic coma. His wife, Tara Hall, was the first to confirm his passing after his death had been falsely reportedly numerous times.

“Rest in peace to our friend Biz Markie, a DMV [D.C., Maryland, Virginia] legend," they said to end the night.

A ceremony celebrating the "Just A Friend" rapper's life was held in Long Island, NY, on Monday. Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Papoose, Big Daddy Kane, Al B, and more were all reportedly in attendance.

