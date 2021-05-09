Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle discussed Elon Musk's upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, during a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“No one is woke enough,” Rogan said. “They can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived.”

Musk has appeared on two episodes of Rogan's podcast.

Chappelle added that his interactions with Musk have all been very positive.

“Like you said, no one can be woke enough,” the comedian said. “I’m torn because I like a warrior for a good cause, but I’m really into tactics. You’re not gonna nag people into behaving … In fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”



Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

The two comedians also discussed The Chappelle Show, and how Chappelle got the rights to it back, recently.

"It wasn't a court of law," Chappelle said. "I don't believe I would have got anything in a court of law. I think, in the court of public opinion, it was a good time for me to say my piece and through the years it wasn't something I would harp on...It was something I was actually reluctant to talk about."

Musk will host tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live, and be joined by his partner, Grimes.

