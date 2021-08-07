After selling out an initial lineup of four shows dates at Detroit's Fillmore venue, Dave Chappelle has added three more dates to the venue for a 6-night stay in the Motor City

Originally scheduled for August 10, 11, and 12 with two shows on the 10th, fans can now try to catch a date through the 15th, starting Monday when tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.



As the pandemic continues, rapid COVID-19 testing will be available onsite and required prior to entry. The week-long exhibition is a the latest in a string of events for Chappelle as he eases into a post-COVID show run. Michigan marks a relatively safer site to test out audiences with the state maintaining particularly low numbers for positive COVID-19 cases, especially as the Delta variant of the virus sparks new fears.

In June, Chappelle was the headliner to reopen New York City's Radio City Music Hall as he premiered his Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place documentary. It marked the final event of the Tribeca Festival this year as Chappelle documented the series of outdoor concerts that he put on throughout 2020 in Ohio. Notably, the likes of Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, and Chelsea Handler were in attendance at a handful of the shows.

At the premiere, proof of full vaccination was required.