Dave Bautista called out President Donald Trump for being a "bully with lies and empty promises" on his Instagram, Sunday. The actor went on to endorse Joe Biden for president with just under two weeks before the election.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

"We don’t need a bully with lies and empty promises. We need a tough American Public Servant with a plan," he wrote.

He continued in a video post: “It’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy. It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. We’re not in good shape, but this is where we’re gonna get out of it. That is being tough. This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who’s going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden.”

Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, is the latest of numerous MCU actors to endorse the Democratic candidate.

Make sure to get out and cast your vote on November 3rd.

