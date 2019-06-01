Dave B "Lets Go" On His New Introspective Single "Window"

Seattle's critically acclaimed rapper and crooner, Dave B, shares his new single "Window" ahead of the upcoming, June 7th release of his album BLEU. On the Sango and WAXROOF produced soulful, yet bounce-y, track Dave B teams with another young Northwest hip-hop artist, Romaro Franceswa, for an uplifting song about escaping negativity.

Of the song, Dave explains, “this song is really about allowing yourself to let shit go. I feel like throughout the creation of this project I had to really go inward to properly express how I felt while making this album. Window is just a reflection of that.” The multi-talented artist boasts a whole host of talent, singing, writing, as well as producing much of his own work.

The musician (and son of a preacher) naturally merges together elements of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and funk with self-reflective, and woke lyrics, soulful melodies and memorable production, and his latest single doesn't fail to disappoint. The artist talks about memories, self love, and realizing what really matters in life.

Quotable Lyrics:

We f*ck and we fight and we board on our bike

And we talk about race, Im black and I'm beautiful

Kush in my cuticles

Camp out the session, my thoughts get unusual

Stacking the Euro, I'm back in the jail