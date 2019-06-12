mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave B Drops Off HIs New Project "BLEU"

Aron A.
June 12, 2019 19:45
BLEU
Dave B

Dave B drops off his latest body of work.


Dave B blessed fans with his third studio album, Pearl in 2017, a project that further solidified him as a unique figure in the rap game. He can seamlessly transition between singing and rapping over while having an impeccable ear for production. With each release, he's shown growth and now, he returns with his fourth studio album, BLEU.

Dave B keeps it short and sweet on his latest project. With 10 tracks in total, Dave B holds down the majority of the project on his own with the exception of Romaro Franceswa and Shelby Poole who appear on tracks 2 and 10, respectively.  The project includes the previously released singles "Window" with the aforementioned Franceswa and "CPU Love."

Peep Dave B's new project, BLEU below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

Dave B Romaro Franceswa shelby poole seattle cpu love window
