Two years following Dave's debut, Psychodrama, the U.K. rapper has finally spoken about its follow-up. He took to social media this morning and announced We're All Alone In This Together, accompanied by its release date and cover art.

Back in March, the Brit Award winner did mention that he intends to start his new project after taking a vacation with Fredo.

Aside from hinting at new material with Stormzy dropping July 9 on his Instagram, Santan has been quiet since releasing a pair of surprise tracks, "Titanium" and "Mercury," in mid-April. That same month, he was seen with Drake, Giggs, Not3s, as well as Snowfall actor Damson Idris getting dinner out in Beverly Hills. Aside from Drake, these U.K. artists are all constant collaborators, though the Canadian has definitely managed to have his hand in there as well.

After Psychodrama's tremendous success and a mysterious wave of silence over the past few years, Santan Dave seems set to put forth a project well worth the wait, especially if those two recent singles have anything to say about it.

Listen to "Titanium" below and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing We're All Alone In This Together on July 9.