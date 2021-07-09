mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave & Stormzy Glide On "Clash"

Yoni Yardeni
July 09, 2021 13:31
173 Views
01
1
Neighbourhood RecordingsNeighbourhood Recordings
Neighbourhood Recordings

Clash
Dave Feat. Stormzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"Clash" is the first single off of Dave's upcoming album.


A few weeks after hinting at a Stromzy collaboration on Instagram, Dave fulfilled it. "Clash," the first track released from WE'RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHERboasts both South London-based rappers gliding across some heavy-hearted keys, all the while its accompanying video shows them walking around the Aston Martin headquarters in Warwickshire.

Dave, clad in this wildly colorful Louis Vuitton fur, is surrounded by a dizzying number of cars in his lot upon the start of the video, going off for a hard-hitting hook that hypebeasts and horologists will relish in, rapping "Jordan 4's or Jordan 1's, Rolexes, got more than one / My AP cost thirty-one, millimeters forty-one," showing off his best Future impression. You know, if Future was British.

On the feature front, Stormzy has himself a solid showing as well, tying in answer to the biggest question this video leaves viewers with: "Dave's got the new Aston Martin plug, could you send me one? He said "No need to be rentin' one." Seriously, once you see how many Aston's are in front of this dude's party, this will make a lot more sense.

Stormzy is yet to release an album since his rather soulful sophomore effort, Heavy Is the Head, back in 2019. Similarly to Dave, who is two years removed from his debut LP, Psychodrama, which garners an Album of the Year trophy from the 2020 Brit Awards. Having been such an impeccable showcase for a first record, we are surely looking forward to hearing its follow-up on July 28. Check out the music video for "Clash" below.

Quotable Lyrics:
Don't get caught for pus, don't die for nyash
We slide and crash, sixteen, don't write and clash
Sixteen, don't battlerap
She got the WAP and a wap, what are you thinkin'?
Mans on simpin', I'll buy her a car like a pair of—
Jordan 4's or Jordan 1's

Dave
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  173
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dave Stormzy grime london Drake
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave & Stormzy Glide On "Clash"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject