Dave & J Hus Assist MoStack On "Stinking Rich"

Aron A.
June 08, 2019 16:39
Stinking Rich
MoStack Feat. J Hus & Dave

MoStack enlists two of U.K.'s finest for "Stinking Rich."


MoStack's been buzzing for a minute. With one mixtape under his belt, he became one of the hottest rappers in the U.K. scene. Earlier this year, he announced his debut album, Stacko which arrived yesterday. It was a formal introduction to the rapper behind hits like "Liar Liar." One track in particular that stands out on the project is his collaboration with J Hus and Dave.

J Hus and Dave have undoubtedly made their mark as newcomers in the U.K. hip hop scene so it only made sense for MoStack to rally the two for his song, "Stinking Rich." With a tinge of dancehall and afrobeats, MoStack, J Hus, and Dave deliver a catchy tune that's bound to serve as an anthem for the summer.

Quotable Lyrics
All them pussies get my middle finger
Poke her pussy with my trigger finger
Knuckle duster on my wedding finger
Lick my thumb and count up every figure

