Dave Addresses "Children Of The Internet" On Fraser T Smith Collab

Fraser T Smith is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project under the moniker Future Utopia. 12 Questions, his forthcoming project under the name, is set to drop in October. He's unveiled single after single since the middle of August. For anyone who has been waiting on new music from Dave, Fraser T Smith's latest single, "Children Of The Internet" offers a brand new verse from the UK rapper. Minimalist electronic production backs him as Dave addresses current issues facing the youth from overexposure to social media to being surveilled through technology.

Dave hasn't released a whole lot of music since dropping his debut album PSYCHODRAMA in 2019, though he did contribute to the Top Boy soundtrack as well as appear on the show.

Check out the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Could you argue that it's borderline dangerous to take a picture of a girl's face and start changin’ it?

With one quick filter, your nose looks thinner

Your eyes look fuller

Your lips look bigger

Your software's better and your phone knows everything

If anything, it's getting George Orwell-ian

