Las Vegas Raiders' star Davante Adams has clarified his recent comments on Derek Carr and his former Green Bay Pakcers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Adams had remarked that both players are Hall of Famers.

"Anytime you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer ... it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams told CBS Sports, prompting fans to theorize that it was intended as a diss to the more distinguished Rodgers.



Speaking with the media on Sunday, Adams made an analogy to hip hop to explain his previous statement.

"Being a rapper, it's very vital, you've got to have the bars, obviously," Adams said. "You know you've got to have the bars. The line's got to be there. But a very, very vital and critical piece of being a rapper is the delivery, right? I wasn't a great rapper the other day."

He continued: "What I'm not going to do is take away from that statement because, Why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that's not exactly what I meant. But I do think that Derek's career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing."

Throughout his 18-year career, Rodgers has won the league MVP award four times and was also named MVP of the Packers' Super Bowl XLV win. Carr has been named to the Pro Bowl rosters three times and has set numerous franchise passing records for the Raiders.

"But what I meant to say was, 'Even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it's an adjustment.' I wasn't saying, 'Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek.' So, I'm not retracting my statement at all," Adams added.

After having caught passes from Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers since he was drafted into the NFL in 2014, Adams joined the Raiders, earlier this year. He will make his regular-season debut with the organization against the Las Angeles Chargers on September 11.

