Packers' Davante Adams admitted that Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay would "potentially" complicate things for his future with the organization as well. Adams discussed his connection with Rodgers during an interview on Fox Sports Radio, Monday.

"Potentially, potentially; that's my guy," Adams said on the program. "That's the only guy that I've had -- other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt. That's the only guy that I've played with. We've built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we've established a lot together. So, it would change a lot. Doesn't mean potentially I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."



Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Rodgers' relationship with the Packers first became tarnished when the team's general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Jordan Love in 2020 without informing the veteran quarterback.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer recently reported that Rodgers being traded to the Broncos is becoming a real possibility.

“I’ve talked inside the building that it’s a real possibility that Aaron Rodgers could end up with the Denver Broncos," Palmer said Monday. "Those same people have told me that ‘Remember, deals of this size with players of this nature, MVPs, are difficult to get done and you don’t know if they are going to get done until you get to the finish line. And at the same time, you need the Packers to make him available.'”

