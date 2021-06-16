As the Jalisco New Generation cartel continues to exhibit immense force and control over Mexican neighborhoods by targeting police officers, the U.S. Government is one step closer to taking down the drug cartel.

The alleged kingpin's daughter will now spend two and a half years in an American prison. 34-year-old Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, daughter of believed head honcho Nemesio Oseguera, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to charges in March.

The dual Mexican-American citizen was convicted of running a number of businesses in America that funneled money back into the drug trade her family operates.

Luis Gutierrez/Getty Images

According to the Department of Justice, Gonzalez was arrested under the Kingpin Act, which allows the U.S. Government to identify and charge companies for providing money to drug traffickers. She was arrested last year while on her way to the trial of her brother, who faces at least 15 years for weapons and conspiracy charges related to the cartel. He has pleaded not guilty.

The United States government remains determined to track down her father Nemesio, though he is still on the run, according to ABC News. There is a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest, one of the largest sums ever put up by the government.

Though the influence of the organization continues to grow, the U.S. government is celebrating these small victories.

