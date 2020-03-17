Dating apps, Tinder and Bumble, have released official statements in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which is now become a national emergency. With schools, bars, restaurants, and sporting events shut down around the country, the single population will and has already grown bored of being at home on what many would consider an unofficial quarantine schedule. With a spike in usage over the past couple of days, Tinder and Bumble have been forced to make public service announcements for those looking to hook up their matches with the recent and sudden outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Tinder was the first of the dating applications to release a statement in the form of an in-app notification warning its users of the dangers of meeting up with people in the midst of a pandemic. The statement titled "Your Being Is Our #1 Priority" reads,

"Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the Coronavirus is more important. Here are some of the tips to keep in mind:

Wash your hands frequently

Carry hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your face

Maintain social distance in public gatherings"

Tinder then provides its users with a link directing them to the World Health Organization (WHO) website. Bumble's company spokespeople spoke directly with TMZ, revealing that their global customer service team has directing their users to the CDC and WHO sites for up-to-date info on the current coronavirus pandemic.

Bumble also revealed that if you happen to meet someone you're interested in on their platform, you don't have to meet up with them instantly, you can have a conversation over the phone or get on FaceTime and enjoy the company of your match in a non-physical setting.

With no attractions or date spots open throughout the country anyway, why risk exposing yourself to a life-threatening disease just to hook up with someone you probably don't know that well or will like within the next two days?