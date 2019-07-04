mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da$H Recounts The Early Days On "No Shorts"

Aron A.
July 04, 2019 14:54
No Shorts
Da$h

Da$h returns with some new heat.


It's always a good day when Da$h comes through with new heat. The rapper's been extremely active this year, continuously releasing music for his fans. The rapper blessed fans with his EP IS HE DEAD YET? in 2018 before coming through with a ton of singles since the beginning of the year including the title track off of his forthcoming project with $uicideBoy$. Now, he returns with his latest track, "No Shorts."

Da$h comes through with a grim new single for his latest drop. With production handled by V DON and Kill, DA$H's gravelly voice lurks through the ominous beat while he details his grim reality. "Counting up bands, in a dope den, in my early days/ Young, wild & reckless, ridin' with a tech, since an early age," he raps on the track.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Never boolin', always trippin'
Bitch on her knees like she really Christian
He talk hot, we put slugs in his larynx
My little foreign bitch only speak Arabic

Da$h
