Da$h Is Back With A Double Whammy On "Double A Side [Vol. 6]"

Aron A.
September 17, 2019 20:59
Double A Side [Vol. 6]
Da$h

Da$h is back with another short two-track effort.


Da$h has been putting in work over the past few years, especially in 2018. Although there are periods of time where he's pretty quiet, whatever he drops off afterward is well worth the wait. In recent times, he's released the Double A Side EP which consist of two songs. Today, he unleashed the sixth volume in the series. As usual, he delivers two tracks that are typically straight fire. Double A Side Vol. 6 includes the songs, "Red Dot" and "Dead Or Alive." The rapper links up with producer Revenxnt who handles the beats on both songs.

Da$h came through earlier this year, alongside producer V Don, for his EP 5 Deadly Venoms. The project arrived in July and featured one guest appearance from Flatbush Zombies' Meechy Darko.

Peep the two-track effort below. 

Da$h
