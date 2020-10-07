DA$H Drops Off New Single "Russian Leather"

DA$H has been unloading singles and projects left, right and center throughout the year. Some didn't stick as well as others but many of them have been incredibly strong efforts showcasing DA$H's ability to push boundaries. There's an elasticity to his cadence, especially as he projects it against equally off-kilter production, such as his latest single, "Russian Leather." Hypnotic production backs the rapper as he stumbles over the production, switching flows while detailing disloyalty and street politics.

The rapper's latest single follows the release of "Bussin" with Rob Vicious that he released a few weeks ago. It appears his latest singles have been released in anticipation of his forthcoming project, BETA. No release date for the project has been set but we will keep you posted.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything I teach is just enhancer

Call me Bonnie, romance this bitch named life

Won't pull her panties up