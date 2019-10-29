mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da$h Drops Haunting New Song "HellRose"

Noah C
October 29, 2019 16:12
Da$h is the right man to make a Halloween track.


Any rapper can hop on eerie instrumentals. Honestly, they're pretty en vogue these days and probably not too hard to find. However, not anyone can come equipped with the demeanor and delivery to match the beat. Da$h is one of the few who sound perfectly suited for this task. Luckily, he came through with a track just in time for Halloween to prove that. 

"HellRose" provides the New Jersey emcee with a haunting atmosphere for his gravelly tone to cut through with a vengeance. The beat's produced by fellow Jersey natives, TheLaterPeople, who make the wise choice of sampling wailing violins and intricately layer them with 808s. The song's mixing is quite lo-fi, but the rawness might be right for the occasion. Da$h establishes a villainous persona with unblinking lines like, "All of that dirt, yeah I did it" and shares some of the grim flashbacks that made him this way. 

Check out Da$h's previous offering, his two-track Double A Side [Vol. 6] EP.

Quotable Lyrics

My life getting hectic like its la traffic during rush hour
I could never have enough power
Remember days we had to flush powder
Like the cops are at the door, the work is clogging up the toilet
Baby, get the plunger

