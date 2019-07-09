mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da$h & V Don Tap Flatbush Zombies' Meechy Darko For "Fangs"

Aron A.
July 09, 2019 15:44
Fangs
Da$h & V Don Feat. Meechy Darko

Da$h and V Don drop off their second single off of their forthcoming joint effort.


Da$h and V Don are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming collab project, Five Deadly Venoms which is set to drop next week. After releasing "Shirts," the rapper-producer dup join forces with Flatbush Zombies' Meechy Darko for their new single, "Fangs." V Don lays down a vicious, hair-raising instrumental while Da$h and Meechy Darko perform lyrical acrobatics across the track. Da$h and Meech have a crazy dynamic on the track, especially considering the contrast in their tones. 

“Each beat that V Don produced was a different style and it enabled me to viciously attack each track with different energies and cadences that complimented each one perfectly” Da$h told Complex about their dynamic on wax.

V Don added, "This project was a very organic process."

Peep their new song below and keep your eyes peeled for Five Deadly Venoms dropping on July 16th.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a wolf, you don't see the fangs
Baby girl know I'm with the gang
Screamin' out 'fuck what you claim'

Da$h
Da$h V Don Meechy Darko five deadly venoms
