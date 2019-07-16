mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da$H & V Don Join Forces For "5 Deadly Venoms" Ft. Meechy Darko

July 16, 2019 14:53
New heat from Da$h and V Don.


Over the last few weeks, Da$h has been teasing his new project with V Don. He released two singles with the producer, "No Shorts" which was co-produced with Kill and "Fangs" with Meechy Darko. Now, the two release their new project, 5 Deadly Venoms in its entirety. Although "No Shorts" doesn't make the cut, the two deliver a dreary five-track EP filled with sinister tales from the streets and grim production. 

“This project was a very organic process,” said V Don about the project upon the release of "Fangs." “Each beat that V Don produced was a different style and it enabled me to viciously attack each track with different energies and cadences that complimented each one perfectly."

Peep the project in its entirety below and sound off with your thoughts below. 

