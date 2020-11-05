When Daryl Morey decided to leave the Houston Rockets following this past season, many around the NBA wondered what the executive would do next. He is a man who ushered in the analytics era of basketball and there are certainly teams out there who could use his expertise in their front offices. In the end, Morey ended up signing to the Philadelphia 76ers where he will now steer a team that boasts some superstar level talent such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Based on recent reporting from the likes of Shams Charania, it has been stated that Morey wants to go after the likes of James Harden on the Rockets. Of course, this is a bit of a stretch but the Sixers are paying Morey a pretty penny to try and make these moves. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Morey is making over $10 million per year which makes him among the highest-paid executives in the league.

Per Marc Stein:

"Industry insiders estimate that Morey received a salary in excess of $10 million annually. Specific figures were not announced, but some insist that the deal tops the five-year, $60 million contract that Phil Jackson reportedly received when he was named team president by the Knicks. The Sixers, citing team policy, declined to discuss the contract specifics when asked this week."

Based on this salary, it's clear the Sixers are going all-in on Morey and it will be interesting to see what he can do with this roster that has largely underperformed as of late.

