Daryl Morey spent 13 seasons as the General Manager of the Houston Rockets and during that time, he helped usher analytics into the league, for better or for worse. Morey's way of looking at the game was special and when he brought James Harden to the team a few years ago, he was able to fully realize what he wanted to achieve with the franchise. Unfortunately, the team was simply never able to get over the hump and deliver a championship to the city of Houston.

This past week, it was revealed that Morey would be stepping away from the team to spend more time with his family. To mark the end of his tenure with the Rockets, Morey took to the Houston Chronicle where he thanked the fans, specifically James Harden, for all of their support.

"An entire page could be dedicated just to James. He not only transformed my life but he also revolutionized the game of basketball - and continues to do so - like almost no one had before," Morey said. "The game is played differently because of James, and on every playground in the world, the next generation of talent is studying and imitating his game. I can't believe I won't be able to have another strategy session with James."

Moving forward, Rafael Stone will be the team's general manager, who has received a stamp of approval from Morey. With a new direction coming, it will be interesting to see what Stone will do in his new role.