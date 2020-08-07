Heading into the NBA bubble, there were many pundits out there who had doubts when it came to Russell Westbrook and James Harden. While both players have had good individual seasons, there have been times where the team's chemistry has been questionable at best. This has led to some doubters in regards to whether or not they can get the job done in the playoffs and go far, especially with the team having some glaring height issues.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey has received his fair share of criticism for the way he has constructed this roster, although now, his critics look ridiculous now that Harden and Westbrook are dominating in the bubble. In fact, Morey went back and found a recent Colin Cowherd segment in which he didn't even rank Westbrook and Harden as a top 10 duo. Morey posted the screenshot on Twitter and tagged the Freezing Cold Takes account which is known for exposing horrible sports opinions.

Cowherd eventually replied to the tweet saying "hurtful" although fans didn't really seem to care. Needless to say, it's clear that many were wrong about the Rockets.

Heading into the playoffs, the Rockets are a real threat, and it should be interesting to see if they can keep up their momentum.