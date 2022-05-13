Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers haven't exactly been the matchmade in heaven fans were hoping them to be. Instead, the Sixers have had two-straight seasons in which they were knocked out of the playoffs in disappointing fashion. At this rate, fans are simply fed up of the underachieving, and it has led to a pretty devastating indictment of Rivers' coaching ability.

Today, there was this feeling that the Sixers would be looking to rid themselves of Rivers. Instead, the team's GM Daryl Morey decided to come out and state that Rivers will, in fact, return to the franchise next season.

After last night's loss to the Heat, Rivers came out and said that he thinks he is a great head coach and that he doesn't see things the same way some of the journalists do.

"I don't worry about my job," Rivers said per Sportsnet. "I think I do a terrific job and if you don't, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing."

This will probably be bad news for James Harden, who is playing as if he wants Mike D'Antoni to be his head coach. Either way, Sixers fans can expect more of the same next season.

