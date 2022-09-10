Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders has had a couple of extremely productive seasons with the team. Waller was a huge reason for the team's success last year, and at this point, he is considered to be one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL. With that being said, Waller has been looking for a brand-new contract that pays him like the best player at his position.

Waller's contract negotiations have been difficult over the past few weeks. With the season about to begin, the Raiders have been looking for a bargain. In the end, however, both sides were able to come to an agreement that works for both sides.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Waller has signed a 3-year contract extension worth $51 million. This means that once the next two years of Waller's contract are over, he will make $17 million per year. His agent Drew Rosenhaus was very honest about the negotiations, noting they were very difficult.

“This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” Rosenhaus said. “It is very rare for a 30-year-old player with two years left on his contract to get a new deal.”

The Raiders will be looking to make a splash this season, and Waller will be a huge part of that. Let us know what you think of the deal, in the comments below.