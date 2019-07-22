Early in the year, NFL star Darren McFadden was arrested after falling asleep at the wheel of his GMC Yukon truck while in the drive-thru of a Whataburger in Texas. The incident ended up with the 31-year-old's driver and passenger windows being smashed in, and now authorities have formally charged McFadden with 2 misdemeanor charges in relation to the occurence.

TMZ reports that if convicted, McFadden could certainly face jail time with the former running back looking at charges for a DUI after returning with a BAC greater than .15 and resisting officers a the time of his January arrest. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors in the state of Texas and carry potential penalties of up top 2 years in jail and up to $8,000 in fines. McFadden is due in court in October to face his charges.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Darren was first drafted 4th overall in the 2008 NFL draft, going on to complete a 10-year career, playing seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders before moving onto the Dallas Cowboys.

Since departing from the NFL in 2017, making way for Ezekiel Elliot to take his place on the Cowboys, McFadden's name has not been too familiar with headlines, save for a lawsuit against a financial advisor who cost him potential earnings of $237,000,000 after failing to invest in Bitcoin when he was asked to.