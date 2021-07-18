Darkoo Drops New EP "2 In 1"

The sounds of afrobeats are the perfect vibe for the summer and thankfully, Darkoo's fusion of afrobeats along with elements of hip-hop and drill has helped soundtrack previous summers. Songs like "Gangsta" still ring off two years after its release but Darkoo's subsequent releases have been effective in bringing a similar vibe while expanding her own sound.

This week, Darkoo delivered a vibe for the summer with her new EP, 2 In 1. The project is a quick 7-song effort with a run-time of a little over 20 minutes, making it a smooth listen from top to bottom. The project includes appearances from Tion Wayne, who appears on the previously released single, "Slow Down," Unknown T, Gabzy, and Blanco.

Peep Darkoo's new project 2 In 1 below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.