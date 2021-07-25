Dark Lo & V Don Team Up For "Lamb"

The chemistry between Dark Lo and V Don is unmatched. They previously teamed up for projects like 2018's Timeless and 2020's The Prophecy EP. V Don gritty, boom-bap production perfectly meshes with Dark Lo's gruff, snarling delivery and each time, they bring that gutter essence of hip-hop to life.

This week, they returned with their latest collaborative project, Lamb. The project boasts 11 songs in total with appearances from Willie The Kid and James Ashli. Lamb also includes the previously released single, "100 Proof."

Dark Lo is coming off of the release of his latest project with Harry Fraud, Borrowed Time, which dropped in May. Meanwhile, V Don dropped his 20-song instrumental project, Lost Gemz 6 at the top of the year.

Check out their new project Lamb below.