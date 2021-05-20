mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dark Lo & Harry Fraud Tap Boldy James For "Missing Summers"

Mitch Findlay
May 20, 2021 12:16
Missing Summers
Dark Lo Feat. Boldy James
Produced by Harry Fraud

Dark Lo, Harry Fraud, and Boldy James connect to spit bars on "Missing Summers."


Philadelphia emcee Dark Lo has enlisted Harry Fraud to handle the production of his upcoming album Borrowed Time, which is officially set to drop at midnight tonight. Complete with nine tracks and guest appearances from Ar-Ab and Boldy James, the project has many tuned in to see how the next step of Dark's career plays out -- especially given that he's currently in the middle of two Federal cases, awaiting sentencing on house arrest.

Ahead of the big drop, the rapper has come through to deliver a glimpse of what's to come in "Missing Summers," which features Griselda's own Boly James. Over a slow-paced and delightfully underground instrumental, Dark Lo sets it off with a battle-ready verse. "Survival of the fittest, for my name God is my witness," he raps. "I glide like physics, shorty chew me like gizzards, I brought the toolie it's a blizzard." Boldy steps in to hold it down next, never one to raise his voice to make a point. "Got it off the muscle, really in the jungle," he raps. "The way your fam just set you up, tell me who really love you."

Look for Dark Lo and Harry Fraud's Borrowed Time to land tonight at midnight -- will you be tuning in?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Got it off the muscle, really in the jungle
The way your fam just set you up, tell me who really love you
On that Ricky Rozay, cause everyday I hustle

