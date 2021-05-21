Dark Lo & Harry Fraud Drop Off New Album "Borrowed Time"

Harry Fraud has been quietly holding it down with one of the year's hardest production campaigns, and today that streak continues with the release of Borrowed Time, his new collaboration with Philadelphia rapper Dark Lo. Currently facing the possibility of nine years in prison for a charge of witness intimidation, Lo remains hellbent on moving forward, capitalizing on being out on bail by making his presence felt with a nine-track dose of raw hip-hop music.

With a pair of guests in Boldy James and AR-Ab, the stage largely belongs to Lo and Fraud, who showcase impressive chemistry across the twenty-five-minute endeavor. Opening track "Daily Prayers" sets the tone, with Lo firing off rugged bars over Fraud's vintage guitar samples. "Premonition" finds the pair dabbling in a spookier street sound, a likely highlight for anyone who digs what the Griselda movement has been bringing to the table. Speaking of which, Boldy James is always welcome, his self-assured presence elevating "Missing Summers" into a project highlight.

Harry Fraud opened up about working with Dark Lo, a process that clearly inspired him on a creative level. “Getting to work with Lo on a full project was really important to me because it was an opportunity to showcase his versatility as an artist,” Harry Fraud explained in a press release. “When you hear his voice, he just brings something different, artistically, and in the way he carries himself. 100% authenticity in every aspect of his life; you can feel the passion he has in every bar he spits, it’s contagious.”

"This album is different from all of my previous projects because of where I am in my life, all that I have been through in the last year and a half. I have dealt with a lot of loss, it has been stressful, the ups and the downs," adds Lo. "I finally was able to let everything that has been building up over the last year and change out, and that’s what this is here."

Check out Borrowed Time right now.