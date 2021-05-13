Dark Lo & AR-Ab Connect On Harry Fraud-Produced "Vultures"

It was nearly 10 years ago when Dark Lo remix of RiFF RAFF and Action Bronson's "Bird On A Wire." However, he's having a full-circle type of moment right now. He's preparing for the release of a forthcoming project alongside Harry Fraud and today, he unveiled the first single, "Vultures" ft. AR-Ab. The slow, jazzy production is powered by Dark Lo's passionate delivery as he details street life.

"This is my first time working with Harry Fraud, personally. I jacked “Birds on the Wire” with Ab back in the day. That’s still one of my biggest songs. The chemistry was just crazy. Just automatically connected," he told Complex of the new track.

Peep the single below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from Dark Lo.

Quotable Lyrics

I just got a call for a brick or two

It's 21 a bank on a 62

Cookies on my plate, come and get a few

Extendo in this .40 playin' peek-a-boo

