mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dark Lo & AR-Ab Connect On Harry Fraud-Produced "Vultures"

Aron A.
May 12, 2021 20:57
147 Views
10
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Vultures
Dark Lo & Harry Fraud Feat. Ar-Ab

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The first single off of Dark Lo & Harry Fraud's forthcoming project.


It was nearly 10 years ago when Dark Lo remix of RiFF RAFF and Action Bronson's "Bird On A Wire." However, he's having a full-circle type of moment right now. He's preparing for the release of a forthcoming project alongside Harry Fraud and today, he unveiled the first single, "Vultures" ft. AR-Ab. The slow, jazzy production is powered by Dark Lo's passionate delivery as he details street life. 

"This is my first time working with Harry Fraud, personally. I jacked “Birds on the Wire” with Ab back in the day. That’s still one of my biggest songs. The chemistry was just crazy. Just automatically connected," he told Complex of the new track.

Peep the single below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from Dark Lo. 

Quotable Lyrics
I just got a call for a brick or two
It's 21 a bank on a 62
Cookies on my plate, come and get a few
Extendo in this .40 playin' peek-a-boo

[Via]

Dark Lo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  147
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dark Lo Harry Fraud Ar-Ab
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dark Lo & AR-Ab Connect On Harry Fraud-Produced "Vultures"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject