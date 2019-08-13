The NFL has often been criticized for their leniency in disciplinary actions when their players have troublesome run-ins with the law. However, the Arizona Cardinals didn't hesitate to release defensive end Darius Philon after he was arrested last Friday. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the 25-year-old professional football player was involved in an incident back in May at the VLive strip club.

The report states that it was a little after 2:00 a.m. when Philon was in the parking lot of the club. He asked two dancers to walk him to his BMW where he claimed he stashed his cash. Things took a turn when they arrived at his vehicle because, according to the alleged victim, Philon took out a gun and pointed it at her chest and asked, "Which one of you wants a bullet?"

He reportedly did lower the gun, but not before repeating the process once again. The woman ran back into the club while Philon left without further incident. In a surprise move, Philon came back to the club the next evening because he "wanted to make things right." The dancer said he attempted to coax her to leave with him, but she told him no. He wasn't satisfied with that answer and when she tried walking away from him, he grabbed her by the arm. She told the police that she eventually was able to get out of his grasp, but he proceeded to follow her around the club for 30 minutes before making his exit.

The alleged victim admitted to waiting a few weeks before filing a report with the police. It wasn't until last Friday that Philon was arrested. The Cardinals promptly released Philon from his two-year, $10 million contract. He was in his fifth season with the NFL.