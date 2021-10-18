Rumors of his romantic ties have often captivated social media, and once again, Darius McCrary is finding his love life to be a topic of conversation. The actor is best known for his classic role as Eddie Winslow on TGIF's iconic sitcom Family Matters, but his career has continued in the decades that have followed the show's finale. McCrary has kept himself busy piling on projects, but often, his relationships make headlines.

We've reported on McCrary's previous romance with Karrine Steffans and the relationship he allegedly has with Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei Hart. However, on Monday (October 18), reports surfaced that he and reality star Sidney Starr were together. Starr posted about McCrary and their friendship, leading people to run with the story that they were romantically involved.

Sidney, a trans social media personality and actress known for her appearances on Baddies ATL and Love & Hip Hop—and those Chingy rumors—was said to have been carrying on a relationship with McCrary, but after seeing his name become a trending topic, he shared an update to deny the gossip.

In a video, McCrary is seen sharing a meal with his Family Matters mom, Jo Marie Payton.

"While y’all are discussing these rumors that aren’t true, we eating,” he said. “What are we, in high school? You’re going to tell me who I can’t be friends with, who I can’t hang out with?” He added, “I think my fiancé would really have something different to say. That’s what y’all should be focusing on, where that ring is.”

McCrary also added that while social media is "busy discussing [him]," he's "trying to change the world." Watch his clip below.