Dappy, M24 & Backroad Gee Deliver Heat On "Antigua"

Aron A.
September 06, 2021 20:17
Antigua
Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee

Dappy enlists M24 & Backroad Gee for his latest banger.


UK rapper Dappy has been in full effect this year. Though he's no newcomer to the rap game, he's had an incredible run this year with songs like "Bolo" with Abra Cadabra, "Good Times" with Willie X.O., and his fiery "Daily Duppy" freestyle for GRM Daily. 

This week, he returned with a brand new banger alongside Backroad Gee and M24 titled, "Antigua." The three rappers dive into a moody, UK drill beat, handled by Maze Beats and Ludo. M24 kicks off the record, as he flexes both his penchant for bars and a melodic side before handing the mic off to M24 and Backroad Gee.

Check out the latest release from Dappy, M24, and Backroad Gee below. Sound off with your thoughts on their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
They don't know what I got in my locker
Run down paigons, I run to the bag
Gotta keep my eyes on the ball like soccer

