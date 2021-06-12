Dappy & Abra Cadabra Deliver High Energy On "Bolo"

Could Dappy and Abra Cadabra be readying a collaborative project in the future? One would hope so following their collaboration on Abra Cadabra's Product Of My Environment album. While Abra Cadabra has been riding off of the release of the album, he's now returned the favor to Dappy for their new collaboration, "Bolo." Dappy comes through with a slow-burning, cut-throat banger with Abra Cadabra on his new single which serves as the latest release ahead of Dappy's forthcoming project, Fortune. With the project due out on June 25th, "Bolo" offers a grim look into the London streets while Dappy and Abra Cadabra talk their sh*t.

Peep the latest single from Dappy below and let us know what you think of his latest single with Abra Cadabra.

Quotable Lyrics

Pockets on swoler, getting older

Humble, I don't move too flashy

Them man are capping, man are actors

They need a Oscar, I'm just tryna grab me a Grammy

