Just in time for spring, Dapper Dan and GAP have come together to give fans a second chance to purchase their famous DAP GAP hoodie, which quickly sold out upon its initial release earlier this month.

As reported by Vibe, the re-release comes in four new shades – golden, sky blue, rose pink, and black – and each garment is made of 77% cotton and 23% recycled polyester, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.

Presale for the DAP GAP sweaters began earlier today (Tuesday, March 29th) at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, retailing for $98 and offering an expected shipping date of summer 2022.

Earlier this month, the fashion company unveiled Dan as the main face of their spring campaign. "As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today," GAP's Global Head of Marketing Mary Alderete explained in a statement at the time.

"This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths – not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style."

The initial DAP GAP launch took place on March 10th and was quickly sold out. On the GAP website at the time of publication, hoodies in several colours and sizes are still available, but it's likely that stock won't last much longer.

Get your Dapper Dan x GAP hoodie here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on drops from your favourite fashion brands.

