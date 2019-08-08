He often plays nefarious characters in action films, but on Wednesday afternoon, actor Danny Trejo was hailed as a hero. According to reports, Trejo was making his way through the city of Sylmar in Los Angeles County near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue. Suddenly, two vehicles collided, causing one of them to flip onto its roof.

When 75-year-old Trejo jumped out to check on the passengers, he noticed that there was a baby inside of a car seat. He attempted to unhitch the fastener on the belt, but couldn't. Another witness to the accident, a woman, was able to angle herself to crawl inside and unhook the child as both she and Trejo worked together to get the baby to safety. Three people were transported to nearby hospitals and thankfully, none of them had serious injuries.

In a news clip that he shared on his Instagram page, Trejo shared that the accident occurred because someone ran a red light. According to CNN, at the scene, Trejo said to a photographer, "The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat. He later told KABC, "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything."