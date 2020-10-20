For years, Danny Masterson has faced rape allegations from multiple women, and the court case against the That 70's Show actor is moving forward. In 2017, Masterson was dropped from the Netflix series The Ranch when the allegations gained steam, and over the summer, he was officially charged with three counts of forcible rape in connection to three women who told police that the actor assaulted them. The incidents allegedly occurred at Masterson's home in Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

The actor is currently out on a $3.3 million bond and according to Deadline, Danny Masterson will return to court on November 2. Masterson has denied the accusations set against him through a statement released via his attorney earlier this year. It was the hope of Masterson's legal team that the media would be kept from the courtroom during the trial, however, a judge ruled otherwise.

It's reported that if Masterson is convicted of all charges set against him, he could face upwards of 45 years behind bars. In June, his attorney Thomas Mesereau—who represented Michael Jackson in 2005 during the late singer's molestation trial—told reporters that the actor is surprised by the charges.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," Mesereau said at the time. "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

