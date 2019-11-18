If you've been paying attention to the NBA this season, then you would know that the Los Angeles Lakers have proven themselves to be the best team in the league after 13 games. They currently sit at a record of 11-2 and have been dominating teams at every single turn. LeBron James is looking rejuvenated in his 17th season while Anthony Davis and the team's role players have been demonstrating some pretty incredible chemistry. One of the players who has been fitting in nicely is Danny Green who contributed to a huge highlight last night as the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks.

In the clip below, Green goes to scoop up a rebound but goes airborne and throws it down in epic fashion. Dwight Howard and the entire Lakers bench erupted and it made for a pretty epic clip.

LeBron finished the game with 33 points while Green was able to put up 11 in just 24 minutes. This Lakers team was criticized at the start of the year as many critics felt like they lacked defensive depth and would be struggling for chemistry. As it turns out, this team looks like it can play with the best of them and will be a huge problem as the season moves on.

Their next game is on Tuesday, November 19th against the Oklahoma City Thunder which means they have a great opportunity to improve to 12-2.